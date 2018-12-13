Undefeated WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (38-0, 25 KOs) and #1 contender Jesse “Hollywood” Hart (25-1, 21 KOs) will renew acquaintances Friday evening at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, in a main event that will be streamed live on ESPN+.



At Wednesday’s final press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Gilberto Ramirez: “I dominated [our first] fight. This fight will be no different. It will be only one side. My side…I’m really happy to be back in Corpus Christi. I started the year with a knockout in Corpus Christi, and I want to finish the year with a knockout, too. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Jesse Hart: “Things will be different because we corrected the little mistakes that didn’t go right the first time. I think with the mistakes that {trainer} Fred Jenkins corrected with me, and being on that stage and on that platform, I believe you will see a change in the outcome.”