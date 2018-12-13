German promoter SES Boxing is promoting a card at the Olimpik Arena in Tirana, Albania this Saturday. In the main event, cruiserweight Jurgen Uldedaj (7-0, 2 KOs) faces Nicolas Leandro Arganaraz (9-0, 2 KOs) for the WBO Youth title.



Promoter Ulf Steinforth stated, “We are very pleased that we are able to organize such a big event in Albania – a country that loves martial arts and has proven in the past that boxing has a special status.”