Top lightweight prospect Devin Haney will face fellow-undefeated Xolisani Ndongeni in the first ShoBox: The New Generation telecast of 2019 on Friday, January 11 live on SHOWTIME from StageWorks of Louisiana in Shreveport. The 20-year-old Haney (20-0, 13 KOs) returns in a 10-round bout against South Africa’s Ndongeni (25-0, 13 KOs), an unbeaten 28-year-old who once held the IBO’s belt at 135 pounds.

In the co-feature, highly touted featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (14-0, 5 KOs) will take on Carlos Vidal (14-0, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder. The opening bout of the tripleheader will feature undefeated Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez Faure (10-0, 8 KOs) against an opponent to be announced.

“We are excited to begin our 18th year of ShoBox with another card featuring today’s top prospects matched tough,” said ShoBox Executive Producer Gordon Hall. “Simply put, this series is boxing’s best proving ground for tomorrow’s champions…a tripleheader featuring five undefeated fighters is the perfect start for what promises to be a banner 2019 for ShoBox: The New Generation.”