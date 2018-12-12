Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
Gallito and Churritos headline Dec 22

Zanfer Promotions closes its 2018 season at home on December 22 at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana. The main event will be a Mexico vs. Philippines showdown with local favorite José Briegel “Gallito” Quirino Jr. (20-2-2, 9 KOs) facing Renoel Pael (23-8-1, 12 KOs) in a ten round super flyweight clash.

Quirino, son of former world champion Jose “Gallito” Quirino and gym mate of Luis “Pantera” Nery, enters with a 16-fight unbeaten streak, including wins this year over Hernan “Tyson” Marquez and Israel Rodríguez Picazo.

The show’s other headliner is former WBC flyweight champion Juan “Churritos” Hernandez (34-3, 25 KOs), who meets Julius Caesar “Niño” Castillo (10-3-4, 4 KOs) in a ten round super flyweight battle.

“Churritos” lost the title on the scale in Japan last year and promises to become a world champion again after a 19 month break.

In a featured attraction, unbeaten Ensenada puncher Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (10-0, 10 KOs) will have his first fight scheduled for eight rounds.

