Zanfer Promotions closes its 2018 season at home on December 22 at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana. The main event will be a Mexico vs. Philippines showdown with local favorite José Briegel “Gallito” Quirino Jr. (20-2-2, 9 KOs) facing Renoel Pael (23-8-1, 12 KOs) in a ten round super flyweight clash.

Quirino, son of former world champion Jose “Gallito” Quirino and gym mate of Luis “Pantera” Nery, enters with a 16-fight unbeaten streak, including wins this year over Hernan “Tyson” Marquez and Israel Rodríguez Picazo.

The show’s other headliner is former WBC flyweight champion Juan “Churritos” Hernandez (34-3, 25 KOs), who meets Julius Caesar “Niño” Castillo (10-3-4, 4 KOs) in a ten round super flyweight battle.

“Churritos” lost the title on the scale in Japan last year and promises to become a world champion again after a 19 month break.

In a featured attraction, unbeaten Ensenada puncher Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (10-0, 10 KOs) will have his first fight scheduled for eight rounds.