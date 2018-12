Undefeated WBA welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman returns to the ring after a lengthy injury layoff to defend his title against veteran Josesito Lopez on Saturday, January 26 live in primetime on FOX and FOX Deportes from Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY.

In the co-feature, fast-rising unbeaten Polish heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki as he clashes with former title challenger Gerald Washington in a 10-round battle.