Zurdo, Gonzalez make weight Gilberto Ramirez 174.4 vs. Yunieski Gonzalez 173.8

(WBA light heavyweight eliminator) Seneisa Estrada 104.6 vs. Maria Santizo 103.8

Lamont Roach 129.8 vs. Rene Alvarado 129.6

Marlen Esparza 111.6 vs. Anabel Ortiz 111.2 Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN, Facebook Watch Morrell, Fox make weight ESPN+ adds Ukrainian card

