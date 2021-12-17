David Morrell 167 vs. Alantez Fox 167.4
(WBA super middleweight title)
Jose Valenzuela 134.6 vs. Austin Dulay 134.8
Alberto Puello 142.4 vs. Ve Shawn Owens 143
Richardson Hitchins 143.4 vs. Malik Hawkins 143.2
Suray Mahmutovic 173.8 vs. Chino Hill 173.4
Hector Luis Garcia 129.4 vs. Isaac Avelar 129.4
Anthony Sims Jr 167 vs. Manny Woods 167.6
Adrian Benton 139.4 vs. Raymond Chacon 139.6
Breeon Carothers 135 vs. Deljerro Revello 136
Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: FOX, FS1
This should be a good test for Morrell, if he wins he should challenge the bigger well known names.
I don’t know how competitive this fight will be (and ignoring the title on the line) but, at least on paper, a 5-0 prospect taking on a guy who has 28 wins from 32 fights, has fought a world champion and a few other good fighters and is still only 29 years old, is damn respectable. And Fox is lanky and awkward as hell also – probably not another fighter with as many fights between 160-168 would take this fight.