Morrell, Fox make weight David Morrell 167 vs. Alantez Fox 167.4

(WBA super middleweight title) Jose Valenzuela 134.6 vs. Austin Dulay 134.8

Alberto Puello 142.4 vs. Ve Shawn Owens 143

Richardson Hitchins 143.4 vs. Malik Hawkins 143.2

Suray Mahmutovic 173.8 vs. Chino Hill 173.4

Hector Luis Garcia 129.4 vs. Isaac Avelar 129.4

Anthony Sims Jr 167 vs. Manny Woods 167.6

Adrian Benton 139.4 vs. Raymond Chacon 139.6

Breeon Carothers 135 vs. Deljerro Revello 136 Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1

