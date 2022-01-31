Unbeaten light heavyweight contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) has denied a claim by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) that Zurdo had turned down an offer to fight him.

Bivol was quoted in a recent boxing news report, which was also picked up by other media outlets, as saying, “I know for a fact that my team did offer Team Ramirez to fight me December 11th in Russia, and the purse offered was about the same as what I was offered to fight him on a (Golden Boy Promotions) show. He rejected the offer.”

Zurdo claims that never happened.

“I don’t know why he’s saying they offered a fight to me,” Ramirez said, “but he must be really confused. To be clear there was never a contract that was sent to my team or Golden Boy for a fight, unlike how a contract was delivered to him and his team from Golden Boy for the December bout.

“I’m confused why he continues to be a pawn and create false narratives and tries everything to hide from this fight. It’s just a matter of time before that belt comes to where it belongs.”

“After Bivol, Joe Smith is my next target since he has my belt (WBO) that I had at 168 pounds,” Ramirez remarked. “I am the best light heavyweight out there and it’s not even close. There’s a reason why these champs are scared to call my name, but soon they won’t have a choice. I would end Smith in less than six rounds.”