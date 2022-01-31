Welterweight contender Abel Ramos (27-4-2, 21 KOs) will square off against Luke Santamaria (12-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout that headlines PBC action live on FOX this Saturday from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The FOX broadcast also features super lightweights Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (19-3, 12 KOs) and Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (12-1, 5 KOs) battling in a ten-rounder.

The Ramos-Santamaria telecast is a lead-in for the FOX Sports pay-per-view event headlined by former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman battling former super lightweight world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.

Abel Ramos was originally scheduled to take on Josesito Lopez as part of the PPV, but Lopez was injured in training camp and forced to withdraw. Ramos’ nephew Jesus Ramos against Vladimir Hernandez replaces the Abel Ramos vs. Josesito Lopez bout in the pay-per-view lineup.

The other two PPV fights feature WBA featherweight champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz taking on Keenan Carbajal in a non-title bout and former two-division champion Luis Nery against unbeaten Carlos Castro in a ten-rounder.

In non-televised action unbeaten super lightweights Kent Cruz (16-0-1, 10 KOs) and Enriko Gogokhia (13-0, 8 KOs) meet in an eight-round duel, lightweight prospect Anthony Cuba (2-0-1, 1 KO) takes on fellow unbeaten Jose Gonzalez (3-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout and unbeaten welterweight John Rincon (5-0, 2 KOs) competes in a six-round attraction.

Rounding out the lineup will be the sons of former two-time world champion Fernando Vargas entering the ring, as Fernando Vargas Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) steps in for a middleweight duel, while Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) competes in a four-round featherweight bout.