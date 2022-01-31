Unbeaten super flyweight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (14-0 10 KOs) will fight for his first world title as he steps up to take on Carlos Cuadras (39-4-1 27 KOs) for the vacant WBC 115lb title at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night live worldwide on DAZN. Cuadras’ original foe Srisaket Sor Rungvisai was forced out of the rematch with Cuadras over the weekend through a non-COVID-related illness, taken ill in the fight hotel having arrived in Arizona last Wednesday.