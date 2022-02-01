A few charges on Monday. This Saturday is the first really busy Saturday of 2022 with cards on FOX and DAZN, plus $104.98 worth of PPVs. Here is the lineup:

PPV – 3PM ET/Noon PT ($29.99)

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams (middleweight)

Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin (female middleweight)

Note: Twice delayed card finally happening

FOX – 7PM ET/4PM PT

Abel Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria (welterweight)

Note: Lead-in to the Thurman-Barrios PPV

DAZN – 8PM ET/5PM PT

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras (WBC superfly title)

Note: Rodriguez steps in as a late sub for Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

PPV – 9PM ET/6PM PT ($74.99)

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios (welterweight)

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal (super featherweight)

Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro (super bantamweight)

Note: Thurman returns for the first time since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.