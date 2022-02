By Przemek Garczarczyk

When you talk to (or fight) WBO cruiserweight champ Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs), you have to be ready for anything. 🙂 For Okolie it’s not only about belts, it’s about always challenging the best fighters in the world. This is why on February 27 in London, he wanted to face not just someone, but the dangerous Michał Cieślak (21-1, 15 KOs) whose only defeat was on points against current WBC champion Ilunga Makabu.

_