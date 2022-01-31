Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing returns to Seneca Resort and Casino Niagara Falls after two years when Covid derailed the Fight Night series. All Star’s last event (pre-pandemic on October 2019) was a tremendous success. The event sold out three weeks before the show date. Zabala does not expect anything less this time around. The upcoming show is scheduled for Friday, May 13, 2022. Many Western New York boxers have showcased their talents locally through All Star Boxing’s series.

“The plan is to continue to support the local talent as we have always done. All fighters participating in the show will be from Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Dunkirk, and many other surrounding cities. Our partners at Seneca have been working diligently to restart the series” said Tuto Zabala, President of All Star Boxing.

Tickets are to go on sale on February 14, 2022, at https://senecaniagaracasino.com/entertainment/