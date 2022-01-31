Top Rank is planning to announce that the clash between super featherweight stars Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will take place on April 30. Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has commented about Valdez-Stevenson going head-to-head with the women’s clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on the same night.

“People don’t particularly pay attention to the women’s fights,” Arum told IFL.tv. “ESPN made the schedule and they couldn’t care less. I don’t want to denigrate fights. I don’t want to be accused of being anti-women in sports, but I’m telling you, this is like the Premier league vs. women football.”

Somewhat of an uproar over Arum’s comments on social media.