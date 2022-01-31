Top Rank is planning to announce that the clash between super featherweight stars Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will take place on April 30. Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has commented about Valdez-Stevenson going head-to-head with the women’s clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on the same night.
“People don’t particularly pay attention to the women’s fights,” Arum told IFL.tv. “ESPN made the schedule and they couldn’t care less. I don’t want to denigrate fights. I don’t want to be accused of being anti-women in sports, but I’m telling you, this is like the Premier league vs. women football.”
Somewhat of an uproar over Arum’s comments on social media.
Arum is right. Women’s boxing sucks.
Taylor Serrano should have been in UK really. That would avoid a clash and the fight would actually sell out in UK. Doubt MSG will sell out. I consider myself a pretty big boxing fan, and I honestly wasn’t even 100% sure what Serrano looked like, despite being aware of her for a few years. Hearn has done a decent job building Taylor up by keeping her on big cards but I don’t think that’s the case with serrano. Even Clarissa shields seems to be getting fed up with lack of recognition.