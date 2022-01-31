The trend of boxers taking on YouTubers and celebrities continued Sunday night in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil.

In the main event, 46-year-old former world champion Acelino “Popó” Freitas (41-2, 34 KOs) returned to the ring Sunday night and went eight rounds in an exhibition against YouTuber Whindersson Nunes. Freitas was pretty aggressive at first. He didn’t seem to be pulling his punches while easily avoiding Nunes’ lunging shots. Once Popo’s superiority was established, he started fighting with a big smile but still dominated. Nunes went back to his corner wobbly after round six. The referee stopped the action in round seven and gave Nunes a good look before letting it continue. After that, Freitas eased off for the rest of the fight. The result was announced as a farcical draw. It should have been 80-72 for Freitas.

Unbeaten IBF #1, WBO #3, WBC #8 middleweight Esquiva Falcao (29-0, 20 KOs) knocked out Brazilian reality TV star Yuri Fernandes in an exhibition bout. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist carried Fernandes for five rounds before putting him down and out with an uppercut in round six. The KO might have been an accident as Falcao shrugged and seemed embarrassed, but the gulf in talent is so great between an unbeaten #1 rated pro boxer and a total novice that things like this are bound to happen sometimes.

In a boxing match between MMA fighters, Rogerio Minotouro won an eight round unanimous decision over Leonardo “Leleco” Guimarães.