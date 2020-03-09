By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former WBC female super flyweight champion Zulina ‘Loba’ Munoz (51-3-2, 29 KOs) claimed the WBC International bantamweight title with a second round TKO over Valeria Perez (12-8, 2 KOs) on Sunday at the Deportivo Leandro Valle in Mexico City. Munoz knocked down Perez in the second round and got the stoppage with a barrage of punches at 1:33 of round two. The win now sets up an attractive showdown between Munoz, who made 12 successful defenses of the WBC female super fly belt, and current WBC female bantam ruler Mariana “Barbie” Juarez, a match which has been anticipated for several years.