By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Yanga Sigqibo (14-1-1, 4 KOs) was most impressive in scoring a seventh round knockout win over the more experienced Filipino Cris Paulino (22-5,8 KOs) to retain the WBO Intercontinental bantamweight title on Sunday afternoon at the Orient Theatre in East London.

The time was 59 seconds into the seventh round.

Fighting from behind the southpaw stance Paulino tried to force the fight from the opening round but even though he threw a lot of punches only a few got through the defense of Sigqibo.

Trying to unsettle his opponent Paulino pushed and tried to get on the inside which resulted in referee Deon Dwarte deducting a point for hitting behind the neck.

Sigqibo was never unsettled as he scored with some stinging lefts and rights to the head and body.

The South African was in complete control and scored a knockdown in round six with a straight right and it was a confident Sigqibo who came out at the bell for the seventh round and sent Paulino down and out with a straight right to the jaw.

MALINDI RETAINS SOUTH AFRICAN TITLE

South African bantamweight champion, Ronald Malindi (18-0, 9 KOs) retained his South African bantamweight title with a unanimous 12 round points decision over Lwandile Sityatha, whose record drops to 24-4-1, 7 KOs. The scores were 116-114, 116-112 and 115-113.

Through rounds one to four, Sityatha scored to the body to take an early lead. However, the champion came back strongly in the later rounds to win a well-deserved decision.

SIVENATHI NONTSHINGA SCORES ANOTHER INSIDE THE DISTANCE WIN

Light flyweight Sivenathi Nontshinga (9-0, 9 KOs) retained the IBF Intercontinental belt with a fifth round stoppage win over the experienced Ivan Soriano (20-4-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines. Nontshinga fighting with a swollen left eye from the third round finished Soriano off in the fifth round when he dropped the Filipino in the corner with a straight right.

DLAMINI STOPS SUBSTITUTE IN FIVE

Featherweight Lerato Dlamini, stopped late substitute Jeremiah Mhere, from Zimbabwe at 1:16 of the fifth round.

OTHER RESULTS

Featherweight: Asanda Gingqi W PTS 10 Thato Bonokoane.

Flyweight: Lusizo Manzana WPTS 6 Tisetso Modisadise.

This tournament was presented by Rumble Africa Promotions