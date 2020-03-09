Former WBC heavyweight title challenger Artur “The Pin” Szpilka (24-4, 16 KOs) moved down to the cruiserweight division and barely escaped with a highly controversial majority decision over journeyman Sergei Radczenko (7-6, 2 KOs) on Saturday night at the Olympic Hala Sportowa in Lomza, Poland. Spilka was knocked down by Radczenko in rounds three and five and mostly boxed cautiously after that. Judges scored it 95-93, 95-93 for Szpilka, 94-94.
