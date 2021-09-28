September 28, 2021
Boxing News

Zepeda-Vargas headline Oct 30 at MSG

With originally scheduled headliner Joe Smith out with COVID, WBC #2 super lightweight Jose “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 21 KOs) will face Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) in the ten round main event on October 30 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. ESPN+ will stream the entire card.

Zepeda participated in the 2020 Fight of the Year, knocking out Ivan Baranchyk in the fifth round of a bout that featured eight total knockdowns. He returned in May on the Josh Taylor-Ramirez undercard and looked flat in outpointing “Hammerin” Hank Lundy.

The co-feature is a ten round bantamweight tilt between undefeated Puerto Rican knockout artist Carlos “Purin” Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs) and former world title challenger Jonas Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs).

Undercard action includes former world champion Jonathan Guzman returning in an eight-round junior featherweight fight, welterweight Jahi Tucker (4-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder, Kasir “Mazzi” Goldston (3-0, 1 KO) competing in a six-round junior welterweight contest, Mathew Gonzalez (12-0, 8 KOs) making his MSG debut in a six-rounder at junior welterweight, former New York City amateur standout Ray Cuadrado (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at junior lightweight, and Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (7-0, 5 KOs) making his American debut in a six-round welterweight assignment.

Beterbiev-Browne purse bid results
Kownacki primed for payback

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>