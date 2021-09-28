September 28, 2021
Boxing News

Beterbiev-Browne purse bid results

This Tuesday a purse bid was held for getting the opportunity to present the WBC light heavyweight fight between the champion Artur Beterbiev and the mandatory challenger Marcus Browne. Top Rank won the rights to promote the fight with a bid of $1,105,000.

Beterbiev´s (16-0, 16 KO) las fight in March when he kayoed Adam Deines after more than a year of inactivity. Browne (24-1, 16 KO), who won the division silver title, comes from a win over Denis Grachev last April.

