U.S. boxing fans will have a choice this Saturday night.

On one hand, ESPN+ presents a junior welterweight clash between former IBF lightweight champ Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (43-10, 17 KOs) and Oliver Flores (30-3-2, 19 KOs) from the Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

The other boxing event is a $29.99 PPV celebrity showdown between ex-world champ Paulie Malignaggi and TikToker Corey B at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The main event is Lamar Odom vs. Ojani Noa, possibly with Odom’s original opponent Riddick Bowe as referee. Still not sold? Also fighting on the card is reality star “Wide Neck.”

Earlier, from London on UK Sky Sports, there’s a good twinbill with WBA #1/WBC #3 middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. (30-2, 22 KOs) against WBA #6 Anatoli Muratov (24-2-1, 17 KOs) and European welterweight David Avanesyan (27-3-1, 15 KOs) against Liam Taylor (23-1-1, 11 KOs). Maybe some U.S. carrier will pick up that stream.