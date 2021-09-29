September 28, 2021
Pacquiao named WBA Centennial Champion

By Gilberto Jesus Mendoza
WBA President

Today we named Manny Pacquiao the World Boxing Association (WBA) Centennial Champion. It is a recognition that honors his career. For that reason, he will never lose it and will not defend it in a ring.

This title recognizes the career of a living boxing legend inside and outside the ring. He is the first to be granted this recognition that is part of our 100 years celebration. Thank you Manny for everything you have given to our sport. You deserve this and much more.

