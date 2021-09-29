Unbeaten super lightweight Carlos “Tiburon” Sánchez (21-0, 17 ko’s) blew out Adalberto “Palito” Moreno (12-5, 3 KOs) in the first round on Tuesday night in the main event at the Auditorio Zonkeys in Tijuana, BC, Mexico

In a clash of undefeated featherweights, Miguel Ángel “Mike” Torres (9-0, 5 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Edgar Ulises “Diablo” Espinoza (7-1, 6 KOs) by scores of 78-74, 78-74 and 77-75.

Other Results:

Jorge Luis Martínez TKO3 Dorian Tavizon

José Salas TKO3 Joel Alberto Mora

Erick Robles TKO1 Carlos Mujica

Kevin Crespo KOT1 Erick Andrés Cruz

Fernando Quiroz W4 Jesús Alvarado

Edwin Arreola W4 Gabino Hernández

Diego Orea TKO1 Manuel García

Miguel Ángel Bautista W6 Marcos León