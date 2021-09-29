Unbeaten super lightweight Carlos “Tiburon” Sánchez (21-0, 17 ko’s) blew out Adalberto “Palito” Moreno (12-5, 3 KOs) in the first round on Tuesday night in the main event at the Auditorio Zonkeys in Tijuana, BC, Mexico
In a clash of undefeated featherweights, Miguel Ángel “Mike” Torres (9-0, 5 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Edgar Ulises “Diablo” Espinoza (7-1, 6 KOs) by scores of 78-74, 78-74 and 77-75.
Other Results:
Jorge Luis Martínez TKO3 Dorian Tavizon
José Salas TKO3 Joel Alberto Mora
Erick Robles TKO1 Carlos Mujica
Kevin Crespo KOT1 Erick Andrés Cruz
Fernando Quiroz W4 Jesús Alvarado
Edwin Arreola W4 Gabino Hernández
Diego Orea TKO1 Manuel García
Miguel Ángel Bautista W6 Marcos León