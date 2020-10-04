

In a spectacular WBC super lightweight eliminator, two-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (33-2, 25 KOs) won a knockdown-filled war for the ages against former IBF junior welterweight world champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday night without fans in attendance inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas “Bubble.”

Amazingly, knockdowns occurred in every round.

In round one, Baranchyk dropped Zepeda twice. In round two, Zepeda dropped Baranchyk, then Baranchyk floored Zepeda moments later. In round three, Zepeda dropped Baranchyk again. In round four, Zepeda dropped Baranchyk once again. In the fifth round, Baranchyk floored Zepeda, but then Zepeda knocked Baranchyk out cold seconds later.

Time was 2:50.

Both fighters down four times each. Fight of the year for sure.