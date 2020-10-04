Results from Los Angeles The unbeaten Barrientes twins both went the distance for the first time in separate six-round featherweight bouts. Ángel Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Fernando Ibarra (2-4, 0 KOs) 59-54 3x. Angel deducted a point for holding in round six. Chavez Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) outscored Ivan Varela (3-4, 1 KO) 60-54, 60-54, 59-55. Results from Las Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

