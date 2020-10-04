Featherweight prospect Duke Ragan (2-0, 1 KO) schooled former UFC title challenger John Moraga (1-2, 1 KO) over four. Scores were 40-36 3x.

Super featherweight Frevian Gonzalez (4-0, 1 KO) outscored Carlos Marrero III (2-4-1, 0 KOs) over four 38-38, 40-36, 40-36. Majority decision.

Pro debuting heavyweight Mitchell Sipe got a quick 43 second TKO over 290lb Jimmy Barnes (1-1, 1 KO).

The professional debut of featherweight Haven Brady Jr. was a success as he won by fourth round referee’s stoppage against Gorwar Karyah (2-2, 2 KOs). Brady was deducted a point for a low blow in round two. Karyah was deducted a point for holding in round four. The bout was waved off by referee Russell Mora at 2:27.

Welterweight JJ Mariano (3-0, 2 KOs) needed just 1:27 to demolish Matthew Reed (1-1, 1 KOs) in the first round.