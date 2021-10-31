After a fracas at Friday’s weigh-in, WBC #2 super lightweight Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) needed just 1:45 to get revenge against Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (19-2, 9 kOs) on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Zepeda brutally dropped Vargas two times to retain his WBC silver belt and is now positioned for a world title opportunity in 2022. Zepeda’s brother and trainer was banned from ringside after the weigh-in melee.

“I was ready. I was 100 percent ready, and I told him in the press conference there’s levels to this. He was the one who wanted to fight me. I just accepted the fight, and it showed today that boxing is not a game in there. There’s levels to this.”

“I told him, and he probably knew I hit hard. I don’t think he recovered after that shot.”

“After the way he went down, I didn’t think {he’d recover}. He probably was going to head up, but he was going to be wobbly on his feet, and that’s what happened and I was able to finish him.”

“I’m 32 years old, and I’m in my prime. I want the WBC world title and all the belts, to be honest. I’m ready for it. I showed today I’m ready for the WBC world title.”

* * *

Vargas stated “He caught me with a good left hand, and I tried to recover, but I think I got up too fast. That’s what happened. Overall, I’m OK. I’m good. I’m healthy. We’re not stopping from here. It’s on to the next.”

“I learned from my disqualification loss, and now I learned from my second loss. It’s part of the sport. The greatest athletes in boxing have losses. I’m not ashamed of myself. I’ll be back stronger, for sure.”