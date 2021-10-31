Unbeaten contender Radzhab Butaev (14-0, 11 KOs) won by ninth round TKO to dethrone WBA regular welterweight champion Jamal “Shango” James (28-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. A flurry by Butaev prompted a sudden stoppage by referee Celestino Ruiz of a still competitive fight. Time was 2:12.

Butaev will move ahead in the WBA title reduction tournament against the winner of Yordenis Ugas versus Eimantas Stanionis.