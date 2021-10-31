Unbeaten contender Radzhab Butaev (14-0, 11 KOs) won by ninth round TKO to dethrone WBA regular welterweight champion Jamal “Shango” James (28-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. A flurry by Butaev prompted a sudden stoppage by referee Celestino Ruiz of a still competitive fight. Time was 2:12.
Butaev will move ahead in the WBA title reduction tournament against the winner of Yordenis Ugas versus Eimantas Stanionis.
Good fight but I don’t see Buteav going to the top of the division. Tough fighter with way too many holes defensively without a big punch. His awkwardness is his best asset. Good fight from both guys.
In boxing, before stopping a fight, I believe a grown a*s man deserves to either fall on his a*s or to look 100% defenseless. James did not hit the canvas, and he was not 100% defenseless. The stoppage was too early. However, Butaev’s mean body shots would have eventually stopped James but at least the stoppage would have been more clear and convincing to the boxing world.
James really should take his skinny a*s legs to 140 because I never saw James as a 147 pound fighter. Coming off a 14 month layoff to fight Butaev was a bad idea. I had no idea Butaev had southpaw skills, and James’ camp appeared to have no idea (poor adjustments).
My only issue with Butaev is I do not believe he has been matched with a fighter who has some pop. Maybe we will see him with a fighter who can provide some pop. I would love to see Butaev vs. Stanionis or Ramos.
147 is outstanding!!!