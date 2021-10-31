Unbeaten IBF #4, WBA #5, WBO #5, and WBC #8 welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) destroyed Thomas Dulorme (25-6-1, 16 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Ennis dropped Dulorme twice to end it after just 1:49. This was Boots’ eleventh career first round knockout.

Unbeaten WBO #2, IBF #8, WBC #12, WBO #14 lightweight contender and Muhammad Ali lookalike Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Juan Macias Romero (24-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 100-90 3x.