Unbeaten IBF #4, WBA #5, WBO #5, and WBC #8 welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) destroyed Thomas Dulorme (25-6-1, 16 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Ennis dropped Dulorme twice to end it after just 1:49. This was Boots’ eleventh career first round knockout.
Unbeaten WBO #2, IBF #8, WBC #12, WBO #14 lightweight contender and Muhammad Ali lookalike Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Juan Macias Romero (24-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 100-90 3x.
Romero is tough, but he should go to 130 (if possible). Rivera has nice offensive skills, but I want to see more of his inside offensive/defensive skills. Rivera will probably have to scrap at 140.
At some point, Ennis will need more resistance before encountering other top fighters at 147. Because Porter will lose to Crawford, maybe Ennis can fight Ramos next. I believe the Ortiz, Jr. vs. Ennis trains are quickly approaching for a major collision.
147 is on fire!!!
I knew he’d stop him, definitely wasn’t expecting the first round, but I’m not shocked. I don’t think there’s anyway in the world he’d come out of his semi-retirement to do it, but I think Keith Thurman would be a good next fight for Ennis.
Ennis ate a couple of big right hands, but otherwise looked awesome as usual. Would love to see Ennis-Crawford before too long. Crawford is 34. If he’s ever going to fight Ennis, best to do it sooner rather than later. I like Ennis against Crawford or any other Welterweight right now…
Ennis looks so explosive to me. It’s hard to gauge his potential but he is leaps and bounds ahead of Virgil Ortiz from a talent standpoint. Coming from a boxing family as well as having the natural athletic gifts? Watch out welterweight division.