Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Looks like 2 judges need to be suspended……
Correction: Looks like all 3 judges need to be suspended……
Right gary four knock down just up on one point ridiculous scoring by bias judges protecting undefeated fighter of top rank
What are the statistical odds that all 3 judges have the identical dead-wrong score cards?
– Borderline impossible.
– Something ain’t right.