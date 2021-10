Welterweight prospect Jahi Tucker (5-0, 3 KOs) stopped Jorge Rodrigo Sosa (3-3, 3 KOs) in round two. Time was 2:18. Ref waved it off probably a bit early.

Junior welterweight Kasir “Mazzi” Goldston (4-0, 1 KO) overcame the dirty tactics of Marc Misiura (2-2, 1 KO) to win a four round unanimous decision 40-35 3x. Misiura deducted a point for an intentional headbutt.