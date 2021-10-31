By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Welterweight Shinard “Showtime” Bunch (17-1-1, 14KOs)” put on a nearly flawless performance with a first round blowout of thirty-seven fight veteran Wifredo Buelvas (22-15,16 KO’s. Bunch trapped Buelvas in the corner and sent him to the canvas with a short left on the chin. The tough Columbian rose to his feet.but Bunch would not let him off the hook as he landed a blistering right hand which sent Buelvas crashing to the canvas. Buelvas landed on his back with the back of his head bouncing off the canvas. the bout was immediately waived of without a count .at 1:52 of the opening round. The four-bout card was was promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Hard hitting welterweight Anthony “The General” Demonte 4-0, 3KOs needed only 29 seconds to blow away Nicholas “the Tyrant” Collins (0-2). Delmonte trapped the outmatched Collins in the corner and sent him to the canvas with a hard four punch combination. Collins rose to his feet but, a hard right put him down for the second and final time and the bout was immediately waived off without a count at the twenty nine second mark of the opening round.

Popular welterweight Dezmond “The Technician” Lucas (4-0, 1KO) impressed the crowd with a one sided four round unanimous decision victory over Cesar Espinel Maldonado (0-1).Lucas took over in the second round with his piston like jabs. Lucas rocked Maldonado in the third round with a big flurry, but he just wouldn’t go down. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of the Technician who lived up to his nickname…

Austin “The Bishop “Bland (5-1, 2KOs) won a less then popular six round unanimous decision over Geovanny Martinez (1-1, 1KO) in the opening 6 round featherweight contest by scores of 60-56,60-54 and 58-56 at the luxurious Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Martinez was cutting off the ring throughout and his great bodywork seemed to take the final three rounds but the scorecards saw it differently..