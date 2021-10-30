214lb heavyweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (9-0, 9 KOs) blew away two-time world title challenger Eric Molina (28-8, 20 KOs) in two rounds on Saturday night at The O2 in London. Babic dropped the 39-year-old Molina seconds into round one and then floored him four times in round two to end it. Time was 1:30. After the fight, Babic called out Dave Allen. He will return in December. As for Molina, promoter Eddie Hearn stated, “That’s his last payday from us.”
In a WBC/IBF women’s super featherweight unification clash, Chantelle Cameron’s (14-0, 8 KOs) outscored “Merciless” Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-92.
Light heavyweight Craig Richards (17-2-1, 10 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO after punishing Marek Matyja (20-3-2, 9 KOs). Richards was coming off an unsuccessful title shot against WBA world champion Dmitry Bivol in May.
Super featherweight Jorge David Castaneda (15-1, 11 KOs) took a hard-fought ten round majority decision over previously unbeaten Youssef Khoumari (13-1-1, 5 KOs) to win the vacant WBC International Silver title. Scores were 96-94, 97-94, 95-95.
Heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (4-0, 4 KOs) smashed Alvaro Terrero (5-14-2, 3 KOs) in two rounds.
Well damn. I was wayyy off on this one. I’ll have my crow medium rare please. Did not see that coming. Molina has to hang them up. Good name on Balic’s resume. Should open the door to a bigger payday.
Babic is oozing “it factor.” You get the feeling this guy could sell tickets and get views against anyone. Even if there are losses on his resume, he’s still the kind of guy people will pay to watch. That said, it’s time for him to fight a live dog and see what he’s got and if he’s capable of taking a step up.
Babic did get hit tho so his wish to get knocked the fock out will happen eventually and his fightboxing is not so hard to solve for top 15 guys.
Johnny Romford Bull Fisher instead is going to be really interesting to follow , real prospect..
No doubt about it Kim. The shots I predicted Molina to land, did land, but without confidence. Any straight shooter in the division will grant Babic his wish.
Most of the top HW’s today have a hard time figuring out how to enter the ring, so Babic will do just fine if any of them are actually willing to fight him.
Hadn’t previously seen Fisher. He certainly did look good in this fight, and seems to be a big draw in England already. Good hand speed, apparently good power. Would like to see more of him…
Molina can punch, but the dude just quit…..again. Looked like he could have really tested Babic, but he has no heart at all anymore. As for Babic, they might as well step up the competition now. The dude is a face-first Neanderthal, and will probably look exactly the same 10 fights from now.
Alen Babic looked good and hurt Molina within seconds. Molina needs to call it a career and stay healthy. Too young to be used as a punching bag. Alen Babic on the other hand is exciting and will be more exciting in the near future…