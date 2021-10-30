214lb heavyweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (9-0, 9 KOs) blew away two-time world title challenger Eric Molina (28-8, 20 KOs) in two rounds on Saturday night at The O2 in London. Babic dropped the 39-year-old Molina seconds into round one and then floored him four times in round two to end it. Time was 1:30. After the fight, Babic called out Dave Allen. He will return in December. As for Molina, promoter Eddie Hearn stated, “That’s his last payday from us.”

In a WBC/IBF women’s super featherweight unification clash, Chantelle Cameron’s (14-0, 8 KOs) outscored “Merciless” Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-92.

Light heavyweight Craig Richards (17-2-1, 10 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO after punishing Marek Matyja (20-3-2, 9 KOs). Richards was coming off an unsuccessful title shot against WBA world champion Dmitry Bivol in May.

Super featherweight Jorge David Castaneda (15-1, 11 KOs) took a hard-fought ten round majority decision over previously unbeaten Youssef Khoumari (13-1-1, 5 KOs) to win the vacant WBC International Silver title. Scores were 96-94, 97-94, 95-95.

Heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (4-0, 4 KOs) smashed Alvaro Terrero (5-14-2, 3 KOs) in two rounds.