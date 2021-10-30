By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian superfly prospect Ronal “El Gallito” Batista (13-2, 8 KOs) outpointed Mexican Hytan Ramos (40-5-2, 2 KOs) over 8 rounds (78-74, 78-74, 77-75) on the second event of the Boxeo Caliente series promoted by Sampson Boxing on Friday night at Hotel El Panama.

Cuban Pablo Vicente (18-1, 15 KOs) went to the distance with Javier Herrera (17-5-1, 8 KOs) from Argentina, to score a unanimous decision (98-90, 98-90, 99-89) to claim the WBC super feather championship of the Americas.

Jonathan “El Bloque” Torres (3-0, 0 KOs) overcame a knockdown in the 4th and final round to escape with a win by unanimous decision over debutant Alcibiades Ballesteros.

As a late substitute, Venezuelan veteran, based in Panama, Juan “Pequita” Lopez (15-9-1, 14 KOs) demolished Mexican Jesus Guzman (7-5, 5KOs) by impressive KO with his first punch in round 7 of a fight scheduled to 8. This was the second brutal KO given by Lopez in the last 9 days, after stopping Jesus Mojica (7-2, 5 KOs) on October 20, also as an underdog.