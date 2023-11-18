Report, Photo by Joe Koizumi

Korean prospect Deok-No Yun (7-1, 5 KOs) will square off against Australian Tej Pratap Singh (18-6-3, 8 KOs) with the vacant WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight belt on the line today (Saturday) in Seoul, Korea. Yun tipped the beam at 75.5 kilogram to 76.15 kg for Singh. Historically this is the first WBO AP title bout ever staged in Korea, where there have happened only OPBF and WBA Asia regional title goes. The six-footer Yun, 28, is a local favorite, while Singh, 37, an Australian born in India, is by far more experienced than Yun.

In the semi-final event, unbeaten Korean 154-pounder Yong-Wook Kim (5-0, 4 KOs), will take on Japan’s JBC#3 Yuto Ashina (8-5, no KO) over ten rounds.

This event at Kangnam Somyu Center in the center of the capital Seoul will be promoted by Hong-Kyu Shin of The Won Promotions.