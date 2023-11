Weights from Houston By Boxing Bob Newman Zachary Spiller 269 vs Aaron Chavers 226

Phillip Rhome, Jr. 169.8 vs Jeremiah Truhlar 166.6

Imaud Louis 167.5 vs Gil Garcia 165.5

Trevon Smith 166.2 vs Ricardo Medina 174.6

Stanley Johnson 195.5 vs Francisco Rodriguez 197.5

Richard Knepp 195.5 vs Mark Malone 195.5 Venue: Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston, Texas

Promoter: Thurgood Marshall (Thurgood Marshall Promotions)

Matchmaker: Thurgood Marshall

Doors Open: 6p.m.

