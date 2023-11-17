DAZN Weights from Inglewood, California Diego Pacheco 167.8 vs. Marcelo Coceres 167

Mayerlin Rivas 121.8 vs. Erika Cruz 122

Kal Yafai 117.6 vs. Jonathan Rodriguez 118

Marc Castro 131.4 vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida 132.8

Jalan Walker 131.2 vs. Jorge Alberto Villegas 131.6

Criztec Bazaldua 136.6 vs. Pedro Angel Cruz 138.8 Venue: YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Ball, Dogboe make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

