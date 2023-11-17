November 17, 2023
Boxing News

DAZN Weights from Inglewood, California

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Diego Pacheco 167.8 vs. Marcelo Coceres 167
Mayerlin Rivas 121.8 vs. Erika Cruz 122
Kal Yafai 117.6 vs. Jonathan Rodriguez 118
Marc Castro 131.4 vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida 132.8
Jalan Walker 131.2 vs. Jorge Alberto Villegas 131.6
Criztec Bazaldua 136.6 vs. Pedro Angel Cruz 138.8

Venue: YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

Ball, Dogboe make weight

