Diego Pacheco 167.8 vs. Marcelo Coceres 167
Mayerlin Rivas 121.8 vs. Erika Cruz 122
Kal Yafai 117.6 vs. Jonathan Rodriguez 118
Marc Castro 131.4 vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida 132.8
Jalan Walker 131.2 vs. Jorge Alberto Villegas 131.6
Criztec Bazaldua 136.6 vs. Pedro Angel Cruz 138.8
Venue: YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Man. DAZN has fallen so low in my view that just seeing their name on an article lets me know it’s worthless fights. Their price hikes and low quality cards make cancel my subscription a few months back and I don’t regret it one bit.
Diego pa heck it’s gona put a show
Enjoy it