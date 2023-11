Ball, Dogboe make weight Nick Ball 125 vs. Isaac Dogboe 125.2

(WBC featherweight eliminator) Denzel Bentley 160 vs. Nathan Heaney 159.4

Liam Davies 121.1 vs. Vincenzo La Femina 121.4

Solomon Dacres 246.2 vs. Michael Webster 246.4

Hannah Rankin 153.4 vs. Ema Kozin 154.2

Nathaniel Collins 125.1 vs. Zak Miller 125.6

Ekow Essuman 146.3 vs. Harry Scarff 145.6 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: ESPN+ (US), TNT Sports (UK)

