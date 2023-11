Weights from Wolverhampton, England Franck Petitjean 140 vs. Adam Azim 139.5

(EBU European super lightweight title)



Matteo Signani 158.5 vs. Tyler Denny 159.5

(EBU European middleweight title)



Richard Riakporhe 202.5 vs. Dylan Bregeon 203.5



Rhys Edwards 127 vs. Brad Foster 126

Nyall Berry 123.5 vs. Darwing Martinez 125.5

Tion Gibbs 139.5 vs. Efstathios Antonas 139.5

Dylan Cheema 137 vs. Robin Zamora 139

Gully Powar 127.5 vs. Engel Gomez 131 Venue: The Halls, Wolverhampton, England

Promoter: Boxxer

TV: Peacock (US), SkySports (UK) Ball, Dogboe make weight Nathan Gorman returns Dec 1 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.