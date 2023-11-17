Heavyweight Nathan Gorman (19-2, 13 KOs) will be back in action December 1 against Bohdan Myronets (7-1, 4 KOs) at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, England. The bout will air on Channel 5. Gorman-Byronets is thenew main even event after a training injury to Lee McGregor has forced his clash with Isaac Lowe to be postponed. Also on the card is unbeaten cruiserweight Roman Fury, fresh from a stoppage win last week.
