By Bill Green
Justin Oregon 145 vs. Uhlices Reyes 135
Brandon Diaz 153 vs. John Brewer 154.2
Oliver Rivera 184 vs. Alex Citrowske 179.8
Isaac Gleason 192.6 vs. Dillon Bercier 195.2
Edel Gomez 189.6 vs. Zerek Zumwalt 184.2
*Gomez is 7-0 with 7 KOs, Terence Crawford’s stablemate via B&B Boxing Promotions*
Venue: Heartland Event Center, Grand Island, Nebraska
Promoter: Double R Promotions
Card will take place Saturday night, November 18th, and will feature seven amateur bouts and five professional bouts.