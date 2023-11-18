Unbeaten IBF #13 world ranked super bantamweight Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz (17-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina decisioned veteran Maikol Beaumont (18-5-1, 8 KOs) of Venezuela on Friday night at the Estadio F.A.B., Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal, Argentina. Ruiz dropped Beaumont in rounds 1, 4, and 7. Beaumont to his credit beat the count each time and came back giving it his all. In the end it was too much Ruiz, who won by wide margins on each of the judges scorecards 99-91, 98-89, and 97-90. The event was promoted by Osvaldo Rivero and televised by TyC Sports.

