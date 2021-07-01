By Joe Koizumi

Aggressive ex-champ Miyo Yoshida (15-2, no KO), 114.75, regained WBO female world junior bantamweight belt as she avenged her previous defeat by edging out Tomoko Okuda (7-3-2, 1 KO), 114.5, a 38-year-old high school teacher, by a hairline split decision (96-94 twice for Yoshida, 96-96 for Okuda) over ten hard-fought rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

\Okuda, two inches taller, had captured the belt on a sixth round unanimous technical decision last December, and this was her initial defense against the former titleholder. It was Yoshida, 33, took the leadoff with her aggression, while Okuda tried to utilize her longer reach and score with busy jabs and straight rights to the onrushing ex-titlist. It was a close contest, but Miyo maintained the pressure and connected with right crosses to have the upper hand. Yoshida, a gutsy single mother, cried for joy with her regaining the belt.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

Attendance: 706 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

(6-29-2021)