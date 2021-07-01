While all the attention is on WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris Primetime” Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) against “King Tug” this Saturday on Showtime, the WBA eliminator between unbeaten WBA #9 lightweight Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBA #11 Jon Fernández (21-1, 18 KOs) could steal the show.

Fernandez has a three-inch height advantage, but Rivera doesn’t see anything in the Spaniard that he won’t be able to overcome.

“His height may be an issue, but I don’t really know much he uses his reach,” said Rivera. “I haven’t seen many of his previous fights, but I’m 100% confident I will overcome anything that he thinks he could do to make me uncomfortable.”

Rivera is a 5:1 favorite.