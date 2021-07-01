July 1, 2021
Boxing back in Miami July 9th

Boxing returns to Miami on Friday, July 9th at the Airport Hilton. The 8 round main event will feature unbeaten Serik Musadilov (9-0, 9 KOs) of Miami by way of Kazakhstan against Lamont Capers (10-14-5, 2 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds with the NABA cruiserweight title on the line. Musadilov will look to extend his 100% ratio KO streak versus the very durable Capers, whose record is very deceptive as he has beaten a number of unbeatens and scored upsets in general. He has a draw to his credit versus former world champion Imamu Mayfield. The event will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching.

“It will be another entertaining night of boxing July 9th with the addition of title fights,” said William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing)

Rounding out the card:

Mark Bernaldez (22-4, 16 KOs) vs Juan Kantun (21-11-3, 15 KOs) 8 rounds super featherweights

Josec Ruiz (22-4-3, 15 KOs ) vs Ramon Elizer Esperanza (22-18-1, 11 KOs ) 8 rounds lightweights

Siarhei Novikau (6-0, 6 KOs) vs TBA 8 rounds cruiserweights

Frank Diaz (7-0, 6 KOs) vs Philip Adyaka (7 -14, 4 KOs) 6 rounds super featherweights
(vacant American Boxing Federation Atlantic super feather title)

Nikolay Shvab (6-0, 3 KOs) Rondale Hubbert (13-17-2, 8 KOs) 6 rounds lightweights

Istvan Bernath (3-0, 3 KOs) Terrence Walker (1-0, 1 KO) 6 rounds heavyweights

Isaac Carbonell (3-0, 2 KOs ) vs Patrick Pierre (3- 16, 1 KO) 6 rounds light heavyweights

Istvan Berna vs Imran Haddabah (debut) vs Kyl Fritz (0-1) 4 rounds light heavyweights

Orestes Velazquez (1-0, 1 KO ) vs Leonardo Kenon (3-9, 1 KO) 4 rounds super lightweights

Gianny Garcia (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Da’jour Burney(0-4) 4 rounds super bantamweights

Narciso Carmona(debut) vs Jarrell Murray (0-1) 4 rounds super lightweights

