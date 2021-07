Weights from Louisville By Bob Caico Carlos Dixon 133 vs. Moises Flores 140.8

Demontaze Duncan 147.6 vs. Hugo Padilla 146

Gerffred Ngayot 136.8 vs. Demetrius Wilson 138.9

Lameck Coller 170.6 vs. Stanley Alexander 166.8

Gerimiah Coller 177 vs. LaQuavis Higgins 176.2 Venue: Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville, KY

Promoter: Ronson Frank (Uprising Promotions) Top Rank inks Balderas Boxing back in Miami July 9th

