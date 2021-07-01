2016 Olympian Karlos Balderas (9-1, 8 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank. The 25-year-old Balderas will make his Top Rank debut on August 14.

After fighting most of his professional bouts as a lightweight, Balderas will now campaign as a junior lightweight with Buddy McGirt as his head trainer and manager Sam Katkovski of Churchill Management.

Balderas was previously promoted by Ringstar Sports and fought under the Premier Boxing Champions banner.