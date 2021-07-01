July 1, 2021
Fenech: Tszyu is in a real fight now

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech is confident replacement Steve Spark (12-0, 11 KOs) will be a tougher fight for Tim Tszyu than Michael Zerafa, who pulled out of a July 7 bout with Tszyu at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View

“Tim’s in a real fight now!,” said Fenech. “I was in the other corner for Spark’s last fight when he beat Jack Brubaker who I train and I have absolutely no doubt he is a tougher fight for Tim Tszyu than what Michael Zerafa would have been.

“He is a very talented kid and he believes in himself. These are the guys you need to worry about. I’m really excited now – I cannot wait for this fight!”

Steve Spark jumped at the opportunity to challenge Tim Tszyu.

“Outside boxing I do a bit of work at the pub and training people at the gym and I was working at the pub when the phone rang about 11am. Brendon (Smith – Spark’s trainer/manager) said it looked like Zerafa was pulling out and asked how I felt about stepping in. I headed straight over to the gym and we had a quick chat and said ‘let’s do it.’

“I’ve dreamed about fighting Tszyu and obviously this has come a little quicker than I expected but that’s a good thing. I’m fit and I’m coming to Newcastle to win.”

