Former longtime heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder laid down the gauntlet in a video posted to his Instagram this week, as the power-puncher displayed the measures he is taking in training camp to regain his title on Saturday, July 24 in a trilogy showdown against Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“You say you’re a semi-truck, but I’m a freight train!” exclaimed Wilder in the video, responding to Fury’s boast during their Los Angeles press conference.
Win, lose, or draw Im expecting a much better performance from Wilder. He went through a bunch of litigation and negativity to get this rematch. Team Fury spent millions of dollars to avoid the rematch he agreed upon.
Wilder resurrected Tyson’s career, and prob saved his life, granting him 2 shots at the heavyweight crown. And team Fury wants to play “keep away” with the titles and use media to convince the public nobody wanted Wilder-Fury 3. Just bad character all around from Team Fury. Big disappointment!!!
BS comment. No one wants to see Fury v Wilder and Fury already proved he is the better man twice.
I was going to comment…but NJ BOXING breaks down exactly what is going on leading up to Wilder-Fury 3 WELL DONE!!!
If Fury didn’t get the ultimate long count in first fight we are not even talking about this now Expect Fury to go in for a pay day and fold up once he feels Wilders power again. Remember how he was flopping around the ring against Steve Cunningham. Being a white heavyweight has really helped Fury otherwise he is just a midpack contender at best but probably more of a journeyman
Long count my foot. You still think Douglas beat Tyson? smh
Stick your racist comments where they belong.
I just pray that Wilder doesn’t end up like Prichard Colon or Gerald McClennan, or worse. Tyson Fury is clearly dangerous. Even tho Wilder can end the fight with one punch, he can also absorb severe punishment and wont know when to quit.
Agree with James…..same result of Fury is prepared..Fury needs to stay focused..and train ..If so….this time Wilder will not have an excuse…..maybe a great payday but no excuses for a third loss….
Can only think of 2 white heavyweight past contenders Fury could have beaten Lou Savages and Joe Messi. Cooney and Morrison would have put Fury in the hospital or worse
You need help with your racial obsession.