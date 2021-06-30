Former longtime heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder laid down the gauntlet in a video posted to his Instagram this week, as the power-puncher displayed the measures he is taking in training camp to regain his title on Saturday, July 24 in a trilogy showdown against Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“You say you’re a semi-truck, but I’m a freight train!” exclaimed Wilder in the video, responding to Fury’s boast during their Los Angeles press conference.