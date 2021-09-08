September 8, 2021
Boxing News

Yoka-Milas undercard fights set

Friday’s clash between heavyweight contender Tony Yoka (10-0, 8 KOs) and Peter Milas (15-0, 11 KOs) will headline a scheduled three-fight telecast streaming live in the United Stateson ESPN+. The event takes place at Roland Garros, site of the French Open. This marks the first boxing show to take place at the famed tennis venue since 1973.

WBC #3 rated former world title challenger Igor Mikhalkin (24-2, 11 KOs) takes on WBC #5, IBF #7, WBO #10, WBA #12 Mathieu Bauderlique (20-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant European Union light heavyweight title.

WBA #14 super welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (13-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBA Intercontinental strap against Ismail Iliev (13-2-1, 3 KOs).

In addition, highlights from the pro debut of Top Rank-signed welterweight prospect Hugo “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” Micallef against Ezequiel Gregores (2-2, 0 KOs) will be shown on the stream.

>